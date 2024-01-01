Tribal Football
Barcelona in contact with agents for Lille striker David
Barcelona are in contact with agents for Lille striker Jonathan David.

While nothing formal has been discussed, Barca have asked for information about the Canada international's plans, says Sport.

David is off contract at Lille in June, so making him available for pre-contract talks from January 1.

The 24-year-old is being considered by Barca in the event they choose to sell Vitor Roque, who is currently on-loan with Real Betis.

David has scored 91 goals in 194 games for Lille, where he has played since 2020 and last weekend he scored a hat-trick against Le Havre.

