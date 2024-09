The agent of Dani Olmo insists PSG made a record bid for his client's Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal.

Agent Andy Bara, who, among other his clients, represents Olmo, has revealed Barcelona snubbed a massive offer last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

"One thing I know is that Barça snubbed a big bid for Lamine Yamal from PSG," he told the podcast Incubator.

"It was worth somewhere around €250m."

The 17-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs until the summer of 2026.