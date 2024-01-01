Espanyol fullback El Hilali: Barcelona twice tried to sign me

Espanyol fullback Omar El Hilali admits he twice rejected Barcelona during his young career.

Speaking to Cadena SER, the young defender says Barca tried to tempt him away from Espanyol as a youth teamer.

He revealed, "Yes, it's true that I had an offer from Barça before coming to the Espanyol youth academy and then in the cadets before moving to the youth team.

"But both times, the truth is, I didn't even think about it."

"My heart is perico. 100x100.... 1000x1000."

El Hilali, who has a contract with Espanyol until 2027, added, "If Espanyol offers me a lifetime contract, I will stay here forever."