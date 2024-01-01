Tribal Football
Most Read
Zubimendi offers mixed message on Man City interest
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Schmeichel says Man Utd owners need to let Ten Hag "have a fair go"
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba

Espanyol fullback El Hilali: Barcelona twice tried to sign me

Espanyol fullback El Hilali: Barcelona twice tried to sign me
Espanyol fullback El Hilali: Barcelona twice tried to sign meLaLiga
Espanyol fullback Omar El Hilali admits he twice rejected Barcelona during his young career.

Speaking to Cadena SER, the young defender says Barca tried to tempt him away from Espanyol as a youth teamer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He revealed, "Yes, it's true that I had an offer from Barça before coming to the Espanyol youth academy and then in the cadets before moving to the youth team.

"But both times, the truth is, I didn't even think about it."

"My heart is perico. 100x100.... 1000x1000."

El Hilali, who has a contract with Espanyol until 2027, added, "If Espanyol offers me a lifetime contract, I will stay here forever."

Mentions
LaLigaEl Hilali OmarEspanyolBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Abidal reveals key role Barcelona beating PSG to De Jong signing
Szczesny: Barcelona move karma for Juventus
Barcelona watching ex-Man Utd fullback Carreras at Benfica