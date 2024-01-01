Barcelona great Xavi happy with Pedri comparison

Barcelona great Andres Iniesra is happy over comparisons with Pedri.

Iniesta announced this week his retirement.

On Pedri, he said: "It's cool, it's beautiful. It happened to me with Laudrup and Guardiola. We each have our own essence and Pedri has the potential to make a career for himself with the talent he has.

"Pedri says that I was his idol. There are similarities after seeing him so much."

On Hansi Flick's Barça this season, Iniesta also said: "I enjoy it when Barça wins and the team works, seeing all the young people who are participating."

On former teammate Xavi's sacking last season, he added: "It was an unpleasant situation, but I think that when you are a coach you have all these situations in mind."