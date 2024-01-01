Barcelona great Iniesta announces retirement; lays out future plans

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta has announced his retirement.

To mark his regular shirt number, Iniesta has stated on October '8' that he is hanging up his boots.

Iniesta made his announcement today at a farewell function at the Port of Barcelona.

He stated: "I imagine you will allow me to get emotional today. I never thought this day would come. I never really imagined it. But all these tears that we have thrown these days are of emotion and pride. We are not sad. They are from that boy from Fuentealbilla who had the dream of being a footballer and we did it after a lot of work, sacrifice and effort.

"Those values have been essential in my life. I am proud of that path.

"I am very happy to have achieved the maximum of being a professional footballer. This path is like a story because I have lived the best things that can be lived on a human and professional level. The story begins in Fuentealbilla.

"I am 40 years old, my family has always been my engine and my strength. Today I am fortunate to have many generations of that great family. They have transmitted a lot to me. My father has always been my inspiration, ever since I started with the plastic balls."

Xavi Hernández, Gerard Piqué, Sergi Roberto, Guardiola, Capdevila, Thiago Alcántara and Bojan Krkic were all in attendance.

Iniesta also said: "I can't be far from soccer. It's my life. The construction of what is coming has been step by step. We are working on different projects. In this next step I have that motivation to try to continue training outside of soccer, but within soccer.

"I'm already in the coaching course and that's my idea. I am very stubborn in that regard. I will no longer run behind the ball, now I will continue in another way. With great enthusiasm and much desire."