Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is preparing to announce his retirement.

Iniesta chose to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2018 to move to Japan and Vissel Kobe .

There were six years with the J-League club before Iniesta signed for Emirates FC in the summer of 2023.

But there was only one season in the United Arab Emirates and he has since been a free agent.

Now Relevo says Iniesta has decided to end his career and that he will confirm it on October 8.

The 40-year-old has chosen that date to honour his number 8 shirt.