Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Barcelona great Iniesta to announce retirement

Barcelona great Iniesta to announce retirement
Barcelona great Iniesta to announce retirementLaLiga
Barcelona great Andres Iniesta is preparing to announce his retirement.

Iniesta chose to leave Barcelona in the summer of 2018 to move to Japan and Vissel Kobe .

Advertisement
Advertisement

There were six years with the J-League club before Iniesta signed for Emirates FC  in the summer of 2023.

But there was only one season in the United Arab Emirates and he has since been a free agent.

Now Relevo says Iniesta has decided to end his career and that he will confirm it on October 8.

The 40-year-old has chosen that date to honour his number 8 shirt.

Mentions
LaLigaIniesta AndresBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona announce new deal for Bernal
Szczesny in Barcelona today for medical
Darvich unsettled at Barcelona