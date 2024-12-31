Barcelona great Pique: What would I rate Flick's work out of 10?

Barcelona great Gerard Pique insists Hansi Flick is the right coach for the club.

Despite the team's sudden form collapse, Pique says he's impressed by the German's work.

He said at a King's League media conference: "They started the season very well. I think it was even too good and much better than expected.

"They have an extremely young team and many very talented kids who, in my opinion, are the future of the club and even the future of football in general."

The Catalan even went on to rate the German coach's first few months.

He added, "On a scale of 1 to 10, I would give Hansi Flick an 8.5 for his work so far this season."