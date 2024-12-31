Ex-Barcelona academy director Vilajoana: Garcia Pimienta deserved senior job

Former Barcelona academy director Xavi Vilajoana says Sevilla coach Xavi Garcia Pimienta should never have been allowed to leave.

Vilajoana worked with Pimienta inside the La Masia academy during his time in charge.

He told AS: "I would have given him the first team when the board decided to dismiss (Ernesto) Valverde.

"I have always maintained that we are also a coaching school. If we were going to take a risk, it would be better to give the opportunity to someone from the house."

On Xavi, Vilajoana also said: "I think he had the problem of inexperience. And I'm not just referring to him, but to a good part of his staff. At this level it usually takes its toll. Being a great player doesn't guarantee you'll be a great coach."