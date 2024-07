Euros record breaker Yamal happy with Spain win

Barcelona teen Lamine Yamal was thrilled to be part of Spain's Euros win against Croatia.

Yamal became the youngest player to appear at the Euros as the 16 year-old started in the 3-0 win.

“I’m so happy to win, and make my debut, but now we think about the next game," he said afterwards.

"I’m here to help the team, in both defence and attack, wherever I’m needed.

“We were very effective today because the months of hard work we have put in.”