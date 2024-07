Real Madrid midfielder Modric: Yamal potential is enormous

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric admits he's a fan of Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona whiz is with Spain at the Euros and expected to play a major role.

Modric said ahead of Croatia meeting La Roja in their Euros opener: “I feel very old when I hear about him.

"The years don’t matter, what matters is what’s shown on the pitch. His potential is enormous, we’ve all seen it.

“He’s has done incredible things this season and everyone sees him as Spain’s great danger.”