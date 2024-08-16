Barcelona great Pique talks up Cubarsi, Yamal - and title chances

Barcelona great Gerard Pique is impressed by their start to the season.

Pique says the squad is good enough to win the LaLiga this season.

Pique told Mundo Deportivo: "At the moment things are going very well, and they are playing well, the new players like (Dani) Olmo the other day are already giving good performances, as are the youngsters, who have already shown a lot in the pre-season, but also in the first ones I think they have played a lot of games, they have participated a lot and I think they have put up a fight. I think that there is a team with enough level to fight for the titles."

Pique was also asked about Pau Cubarsí, "I think Cubarsí already showed last year that he can start many games and do very well. I would say that the maturity with which he approaches games and obviously the talent he has is surprising.

"He has to compete at his age in a club like Barça, with the risk that playing at the back entails, and, on the other hand, he is showing that he can play for many years defending the Barça shirt.

"And then there are other kids who were not as well known and who have also shown in this start, such as Marc Bernal, with the bad luck of the injury in Vallecas, the cases of Pau Víctor, etc., which means that we are in such a special situation, that in the first league games three 17-year-old kids have played as starters at Barça, something unthinkable before and this shows the ability that La Masia has to produce players with incredible talent, but now we have to be patient so that these players can perform in the coming years."

On Lamine Yamal, Pique also said: "I think what is most surprising, just like with Cubarsi, is the maturity with which he comes out onto the pitch. Being a winger, who normally likes to face one-on-one, he knows very well how to choose each situation. If he sees that he is outnumbered, he protects the ball, if he sees that he can face it, he faces it, he scores... I think he is a player with a very high level and a lot of potential and we hope that in the coming years he will be an important player at Can Barça."