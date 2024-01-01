Father of Barcelona star Yamal assures fans he's "already better" after attack

The father of Barcelona star Lamine Yamal says he is recovering well from a stabbing attack yesterday.

Mounir Nasraoui was rushed to hospital after being attacked while walking his dog around the family's local neighbourhood.

There were concerns the injuries were serious, but Nasraoui has now posted to social media with a reassuring message.

"Thank you all for your encouragement. I'm already better, a big hug for everyone," he posted.

Nasraoui received three stab wounds – two in the abdomen and one in the lung – but his life is not in danger.