Father of Barcelona superkid Yamal: Of course I was afraid

The father of Barcelona superkid Lamine Yamal says he's grateful to God after escaping serious injury following a stabbing attack on Thursday.

Mounir Nasroui spoke to El Chiringuito a day after being rushed to hospital after being stabbed three times in the family's local neighbourhood.

"Thank God I just got on the floor and I'm a little better. Thank you all very much. You have to be calmer for the good of all. For mine and for my family, I have to be calmer. I have no other choice. You have to think that justice will do its job, it will surely do it. That is the most important thing. God is very great and everything has a solution," he said.

"I saw myself between life and death, of course I was afraid. Like any human being. I don't know when I'm leaving the hospital, but I hope it's as soon as possible. I am grateful to speak again."

He concluded, saying: "This year, Barça will be a great team and we will do great things."