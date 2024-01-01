Barcelona coach Flick 'opens door' to 2-goal Victor: Not bad

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praises two-goal Pau Victor after their victory over Real Madrid.
Barca defeated Real 2-1 in New Jersey, with Victor hitting the brace.
Flick said: "We have improved compared to City. I really liked how we played when we had the ball in our possession. The sensations are very good. It's just a rehearsal, but we did very well.
"He (Victor) has scored three goals in two games. Not bad. He knows how to score and that's good for a striker.
"We will see (if he leaves on-loan). The door is always open in the first team."