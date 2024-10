Marc Bernal has signed a new deal with Barcelona.

The 17 year-old was featuring in the first team this season before suffering a knee injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Barca announced last night: "Barcelona and Marc Bernal have reached an agreement to adjust the player's contract, which ties him to the club until June 30, 2026, when his status as an U19 player will end, with the option of a further three years.

"The buyout clause has been set at €500 million."