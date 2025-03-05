Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen targets playing return this season
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen feels he can play again this season.

The German is currently recovering from ACL surgery after breaking down earlier this term.

Ter Stegen spoke to the media at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Asked if he expected to return this season, the goalkeeper said "we'll see, I'm working on it," Mundo Deportivo reports.

With Barca facing Benfica in their Champions League round 16 first-leg clash tonight, Ter Stegen also said: "Let's take it one step at a time, we're in a good moment now and tomorrow will definitely be a great match."

