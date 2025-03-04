Totti tells Barcelona whiz Yamal where he must improve

Roma legend Francesco Totti insists Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal must start scoring more.

Yamal hasn't scored for Barca since October.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Totti, when asked about the teen, says the winger must start scoring more if he is to meet the expectations swirling around him.

He said on Viva en Futbol: "He still scores few goals.

"He is very strong, he flew in the Euro Cup ... He seemed to be flying, then it went down a bit, it's fine, but he still scores few goals."