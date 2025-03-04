Tribal Football
Barcelona president Laporta: We're building a good team and a legacy
Barcelona president Joan Laporta says they're proud of the team management is building.

Laporta was speaking in Lisbon ahead of their Champions League round 16 first-leg clash with Benfica.

He said, "We are building a good team, as strong as possible. But we are building a legacy that transcends titles and inspires new generations to dream big, to play with passion.

"In this changing world, we must remember the beauty of the genuine style of playing football. The strength of our values is forever, it will not change and it is eternal. 

"The Barça is an institution rich in history and values. From the beginning it is much more than a club. It is a symbol of football, sport, resistance and Catalan sentiment. Our identity has been built on inclusion, commitment to attacking football and the beauty of the game."

