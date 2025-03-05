Liverpool rival Barcelona, Real Madrid for Dinamo Tbilisi teen Kharebashvili

Liverpool are watching Dinamo Tbilisi teen Saba Kharebashvili.

Mundo Deportivo says Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are all tracking the 16 year-old prospect.

The left-back has two assists from his 21 league appearances so far this season for Dinamo.

He also made his Europa League debut last year at the age of 15.

The one drawback for interested clubs is a Georgian rule that no young player can leave the country until he turns 18.