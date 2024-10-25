Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
REVEALED: Man Utd shirt number for Kone

Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny on ElClasico: If I was coach I'd select Pena

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny on ElClasico: If I was coach I'd select Pena
Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny on ElClasico: If I was coach I'd select PenaLaLiga
Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says Inaki Pena should keep his place for tomorrow's ElClasio at Real Madrid.

Szczesny insists he accepts Pena's form warrants that he should keep his place on Saturday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He hasn't given any reason to leave him on the bench. We've talked a lot. I've already told the manager that I'm 100% fit, but the team is working well. If it's not broken, don't touch it," Szczesny explained to Eleven Sports.

"If I were the coach, I wouldn't be playing now either. I'll have the chance to play later.

"Right now the team is working very well, that's the important thing."

 

Mentions
LaLigaPena InakiSzczesny WojciechBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid hero Guti offers ElClasico tip; backing Mbappe and Yamal to light up clash
Barcelona attacker Olmo says he's fit and ready for Real Madrid trip
Barcelona rival Real Madrid for Bayern Munich fullback Davies