Barcelona goalkeeper Szczesny on ElClasico: If I was coach I'd select Pena

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny says Inaki Pena should keep his place for tomorrow's ElClasio at Real Madrid.

Szczesny insists he accepts Pena's form warrants that he should keep his place on Saturday night.

"He hasn't given any reason to leave him on the bench. We've talked a lot. I've already told the manager that I'm 100% fit, but the team is working well. If it's not broken, don't touch it," Szczesny explained to Eleven Sports.

"If I were the coach, I wouldn't be playing now either. I'll have the chance to play later.

"Right now the team is working very well, that's the important thing."