Barcelona attacker Olmo says he's fit and ready for Real Madrid trip

Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo says he'll be ready for Saturday's ElClasico at Real Madrid.

Olmo, having arrived in August from RB Leipzig, had been making a good impression until he suffered an injury five weeks ago.

Against Bayern Munich this week, he only played a quarter of an hour. But now Olmo is only thinking about his first Clásico as a Barça player in the top flight.

"In a match like this there are no favourites," he told TV3.

"It is the best match that can be played in LaLiga and in Europe . We can beat them with our ideas and we want to prove it."

