Barcelona fought off Arsenal competition to keep hold of Bernal

Barcelona fought off Arsenal competition to keep hold of Bernal

Barcelona secured Marc Bernal to a pro deal amid major competition from Arsenal.

The exciting midfield talent inked a new deal yesterday with Barca.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Spanish media sources say the Catalans had to fight off the attention of Arsenal to keep hold of Bernal.

The 17 year-old has been likened to former Barca captain Sergi Busquets and had a 'monstrous' contract on the table from Arsenal.

However, Bernal has decided to turn pro and stick with the Blaugrana this week.