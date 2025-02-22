Barcelona find way past Las Palmas to return to top of LaLiga

Barcelona won a fifth straight LaLiga game by beating Las Palmas 2-0 and reclaiming top spot from Atlético Madrid in a thrilling Saturday evening at the summit of the Spanish top-flight.

With Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid beating Valencia immediately prior, Hansi Flick knew grabbing a 13th consecutive unbeaten game in Gran Canaria was a minimum requirement.

They faced a side that had already beaten them in the reverse fixture this season however, and, chasing their first-ever league double over the Catalan club, Las Palmas were once again lifting their level and defying recent relegation form to suit the occasion.

Ex-Barcelona man Sandro Ramírez came the closest in the opening half hour with a shot that stung Wojciech Szczęsny’s palms. Inevitably, the visitor’s found spells of dominance on proceedings but they were limited to few chances, although the prodigal Lamine Yamal may have done better when skewing his shot from 12 yards wide of the post in a subdued first half.

The tameness of proceedings clearly frustrated the travelling contingent, who were expecting an emphatic response from their Barcelona side which appeared to have turned a corner in league form. Considering Las Palmas hovered just above the relegation places, Barça were probably a little shell-shocked themselves, but there's little doubt Flick’s words had an effect after the break.

Upon the hour mark, Raphinha headed Yamal’s pinpoint cross wide shortly after having his penalty appeals waved away when he appeared to be pulled in the area. But with Barça now fully turning the screw, Yamal would eventually get his assist after a clever feint saw him move into space before squaring to Dani Olmo, who placed his shot in the top corner with help from the underside of the bar.

Now back atop the La Liga standings, it was like all the pressure had been lifted from Barcelona’s shoulders with Lamine continuing to wow fans with a delicious Cruyff-turn on the half-way line. After surviving a late handball scare, Barcelona cruelly dealt Diego Martinez’s side a late blow as Ferran Torres smashed the ball into the roof of the net following Raphinha’s pass to secure the three points.