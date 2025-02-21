Barcelona coach Flick raps Real Madrid over ref criticism: There's no game without them!

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has offered his support to LaLiga referees.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Las Palmasm Flick commented on Real Madrid's criticism of the match officials this season.

La Liga match:

"We are very focused and prepared. It is an important match to show our strength. This match will decide a lot in the table."

Champions League draw:

"I think it's a tough game, Benfica plays very well. They're strong, and we've seen that they know their opponents very well lately. It's not easy to measure up to them. I don't think they're an easy opponent at all."

Rotations:

"We're going to work on training now and then we'll decide. We have to think about this game and the next ones, but the most important thing is the match against Las Palmas."

Real Madrid a rival:

"For me, Real Madrid is a very strong team, one of the best. They have great players. We have to show how good we are in every game. We are on a roll, but we still have a long way to go."

Final against Real Madrid in Champions League:

"First, we have to reach the final. That's the objective, and there's still a long way to go. First, we have to face Benfica, who are a good team."

Vitor Roque:

"I don't recommend anything to him. I have a lot of players here, he decided to change. It's Deco's decision."

Las Palmas:

"I think they are a better team than their position in the table shows. They showed that at Montjuïc. The results are not going well for them, but they have many injured players... We have to show how good we are. And we wish Kirian, who is going through a very difficult situation, the best for him and his family."

Treble:

"It's not easy, it's very difficult. But there are no excuses. But you have to take into account the quality of the other teams. The level of the rivals we have in front of us is fantastic. It's great to see high-level matches. But in this competition, we have and need the referees. It's incredible what happens to them. It's incredible what happens to them, and to their families. We have to protect them. It's our responsibility. We must not waste energy arguing with them. We have the VAR, we have to trust the VAR. For me it's very important. We have to look after the referees. They're human and it's normal to make mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes, coaches... and we have to protect them."

Jude Bellingham punished:

"I have nothing to say. I already said in the last press conference that he is a great player, one of the best in his position. He is not my player. I want my players to work on the pitch as I expect."

Defense of the referees:

"I think we're always going to look for excuses, if we lose it's the referee's fault. And no. Everyone can make mistakes, including the referee. But we have to protect them because we can't play without them. We have to play better to win, and that's good."