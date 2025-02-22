Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri

Former Las Palmas and Barcelona midfielder Gerardo Miranda says both clubs should be proud of Pedri.

Pedri came through the youth system at Las Palmas before being signed by Barca.

Ahead of Saturday night's LaLiga clash, Miranda told Marca: “He already showed at UD that he is a different player and now he is confirming it at Barça. He is a great footballer and we Canarians should be proud.

“He doesn't lose a ball, he has vision of the game, arrival...

"He is always free from being marked and that is because he is constantly moving to give his teammate alternatives.”

On the clash, Miranda added: “Las Palmas will have their chances. Barça will want to play as always, with high pressure to close down spaces and throwing offside traps high up. But UD can take advantage of the counterattack."