Al Sadd make move for Barcelona midfielder Gundogan

Qatar's Al Sadd have made a move for Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

TV3 says Al Sadd have tabled a lucrative contract offer to the Germany international.

Gundogan's current Barca deal now has less than 12 months to run.

Al Sadd are eager to bring the veteran to the Middle East for the new season.

However, Gundogan is also viewed as a vital member of Barca's first team, with new coach Hansi Flick counting on his countryman.