Barcelona eyeing Almeria wing-back Pubill

Barcelona are eyeing Almeria wing-back Marc Pubill.

Pubill, 21, is a target for Barcelona in their pursuit of a right-back addition, says Relevo.

Atalanta pulled out of a deal for the defender over medical concerns earlier this summer.

A fee of €16m plus €4m in bonuses had been agreed between the two clubs.

Pubill is tied to Almeria until the summer of 2029 and could now be on the move to Barca before next week's transfer deadline.