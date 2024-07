DONE DEAL: Villarreal snap up Almeria wing-back Sola

DONE DEAL: Villarreal snap up Almeria wing-back Sola

Villarreal have snapped up Arnau Solà.

The wing-back joins Villarreal from Almeria.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sola will initially be registered with Villarreal B for the new season.

The youngster came through the system at Barcelona before joining Almeria two years ago.

The Spain U19 international has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan.