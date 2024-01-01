Barcelona defender Martinez: Best form of my career?

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez feels he's in the best form of his career.

Martinez has enjoyed an impressive start to the season under coach Hansi Flick.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Club del Deportista: “I would say that I am in one of the best moments of my career. I am having the opportunity to play, which is something that every player wants.

"Last year was not easy, but this year the truth is that I am enjoying it to the fullest, the manager has trusted me from the first moment and now I am trying to maintain that level that I am giving.

"When you feel the confidence of the manager and your teammates, everything flows better. I feel good, happy about that first goal with Barcelona and my first goal in the Champions League, so I want to continue along this path, improving in all aspects and enjoying it."