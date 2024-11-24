Barcelona coach Flick on Celta Vigo draw: We played a very bad game

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits they were poor for their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo

Marc Casado was sent off as Celta came from 2-0 down to draw against the LaLiga leaders, leaving Flick frustrated.

Last 10 minutes:

"It wasn't even 10 minutes. We really played a very bad game.

"I don't make changes based on whether they get a yellow card. We made a lot of mistakes, we didn't have confidence with the ball, I haven't considered substituting Casadó for a yellow card. I make changes based on performance."

Gavi:

"I've seen him doing well, but step by step. I hope he can play 90 minutes soon because he gives us a lot."

Draw?

"I'm going to be honest. We didn't see what we wanted. We didn't have good ball control, with a lot of mistakes in the first half as well. It's not how we usually play. It wasn't a good game. We have to talk and change that."

Message to the team:

"These things happen. It's not what we wanted, but we have to stand up straight and move on. It was a game. We got one point out of six. We're not happy. Nobody is happy. Everyone can play better."

Casadó's red card:

"Everyone said that Balaídos was a difficult pitch, and there was wind... but that's not an excuse. It's a question of concentration, of being focused. Sometimes it seems like it's easy to win, but it's not."

More decisive: red card or Koundé's mistake?

"It was a consequence of the whole game. Lots of mistakes. Bad passes, bad decisions... We lost two points together and we will all get up together."

Post-match messages:

"I've already said that the result is a consequence of how we played. When you don't play at 100 percent, you can't win. It's as simple as that."