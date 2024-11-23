A pair of quickfire late goals saw Celta Vigo come from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against LaLiga leaders Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos - the first draw of the season for the Catalans.

Following their controversial loss away to Real Sociedad before the international break, Barcelona were hoping to bounce back but were coming up against stiff opposition in Celta, where the Catalan outfit had only won twice in their last 10 visits (D4, L4) prior to today.

And it was the home side who started brightly with two chances in the opening five minutes. The first arrived after Iago Aspas was picked out unmarked in the box but the Celta captain failed to hit the target before Anastasios Douvikas also missed with a header from point-blank range.

The hosts were made to pay for these early missed opportunities as Barca opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

A long ball from Jules Kounde sent Raphinha through on goal and the Brazilian made a brilliant cutback before tucking the ball away, continuing his fine season with his 13th goal across all competitions.

Claudio Giraldez’s men kept probing and breached Barcelona’s defence multiple times after falling behind. Robert Lewandowski had the ball in the back of the net before half-time but his chip over Vicente Guaita was ruled out for offside.

Both sides struggled to replicate the same intensity following the restart, as the contest was a slow burner for much of the second half.

It wasn’t until the 61st minute when the first shot on target arrived in the second period, and in true Lewandowski fashion, he made it count to double Barca’s lead.

Raphinha won the ball on the halfway line before picking out the Polish striker, who slotted the ball home after deflecting it past a Celta defender.

Alfonso Gonzalez should have halved the deficit minutes later when slipped in down the left but his effort was comfortably gathered by Inaki Pena. Raphinha almost put the game out of sight in the 77th minute after being played through by Dani Olmo but his effort cannoned off the post.

Just as Barca looked to be coasting, four minutes of madness turned the contest on its head. First, Marc Casado was sent off on 82 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Then, Celta took advantage of the extra man by cutting the deficit when Gonzalez dispossessed Kounde and fired home.

Incredibly, the hosts drew level soon after as Hugo Alvarez showed incredible composure to turn in and out and poke the ball into the far corner.

Clearly shell-shocked, Barca were left clinging on for a point in the end, as Celta finished on top.

Once again, the Blaugrana struggled in Vigo, handing Real Madrid an opportunity to cut the deficit when they play against Leganes on Sunday.

Celta are now unbeaten in four, with Os Celestes facing another Catalan side next week when they travel to RCD Espanyol.

See all the match stats here.