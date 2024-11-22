Barcelona coach Flick: Stay for 10 years?

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Lamine Yamal is out of Saturday's clash with Celta Vigo.

Yamal is yet to shake off a strain which also kept him out of Spain's Nations League ties over the past fortnight.

Celta Vigo:

"We expect a good match. It is always important to come back strong after a break and that is the goal."

Lamine Yamal out:

"Is there fear in the dressing room? No. It didn't go well against Real Sociedad, but the reason wasn't that Lamine wasn't there. He's a very important player, but you have to adapt to the situation. I'm not worried. He'll play when he's ready. It's important that he returns 100 percent."

When Lamine doesn't play, Barça doesn't win:

"I'll ask the team this question tomorrow. It's a good question for them."

Change the system:

"Maybe we are a little limited by the absence of Lamine, but we have high-quality players who can play and in different positions. We look at what we will need in the next game and make the game plan."

Explanations for Robert Lewandowski's offside decision against Real Sociedad:

"No. It hasn't been a big issue. Sometimes it's good to receive an explanation from LaLiga or the Federation, who are responsible. But we're all human and these things happen. We shouldn't make a big deal out of it."

Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo:

"Christensen's operation was minor. They had to do the surgery. Araujo could return to training on Sunday, but not 100 percent."

Do you see yourself in 10 years at Barça?

"I can't predict the future. 10 years? When I've waited and a little more time has passed, we'll see. I don't think I can be here that long. I have four grandchildren and they deserve more time, not now, but before they turn 70."

Gavi position:

"When I ask him, he tells me that he can play in any position. He gives his best in all positions."