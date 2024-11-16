Barcelona midfielder Casado: Winning Spain debut just perfect

Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado was delighted making a winning Spain debut last night.

Casado featured in the 2-1 Nations League win against Denmark.

“I feel a lot of satisfaction. In moments like this you remember the people who have accompanied you along the way, the family and friends who have helped me so much," he said. 

"I’m very happy. Everything went well – the victory, securing first place in the group, and on top of that, the debut.

"Everything was perfect.”

