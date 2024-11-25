Barcelona defender Christensen confirms surgery; explains delayed return

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen says he won't return until he's "100 per cent" recovered from minor Achilles surgery.

The Dane underwent the procedure last week, though hasn't been seen in action since the opening game of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Barca One, "Returning to 80 or 90 percent is not good for me or the team. The idea is that everyone who has been injured can return and help the team. The objective is to play games, but the team is playing well and it will be difficult.

"It's been a while and that's why I decided to speak out. I feel fine, we've passed a turning point.

"It was so minor that it can be considered more of a clean-up. It shouldn't affect my return time and, if it does, it will be to speed it up.

"I don't want to put pressure on myself, but I feel that we are going in the right direction and that we have passed a turning point. What I have to do now is work and improve every day to feel comfortable and confident in the different movements. This will be the next step. I hope you can see me soon. I am not enjoying it, but I work hard every day."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play