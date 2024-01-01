Barcelona defender Araujo posts injury update (to Uruguay fans)

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has posted an update after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Araujo could miss the remainder of the year after having the operation on Monday.

Advertisement Advertisement

He posted to social media: "Hello, my country. I let a few days pass to understand everything a little... It was a hard blow not to fulfill the objective we had of winning the Cup. Furthermore, unfortunately, a new injury prevented me from continuing to help from inside the field.

"I prepared for this in every way possible. I live nothing with the passion that the National Team generates in me, because I am Uruguayan and, since I was a child, my dream and that of my family was always to win with La Celeste.

"I thank my colleagues, all the collaborators and the people who were giving us their love in each place. My total admiration for the support in each city and in each stadium.

"Although sometimes there are things that we do not understand why, we have to continue with faith and confidence, because no adversity can stop the perfect plan that God has for us (Isaiah 26:3).

"Know that I will try again, because that's who I am, and as long as I play football, I will give my all to win and for the National Team to win titles.

"See you in a few months. Blessings."