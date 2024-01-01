Tribal Football
Barcelona announce successful surgery for Araujo
Barcelona have announced successful surgery for Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay defender suffered a serious hamstring injury during the Copa America earlier this month in the US.

The setback is expected to keep him sidelined for 3-4 months.

Barca announced on Monday afternoon: "The first team player Ronald Araujo has undergone a successful medical procedure on his right hamstring tendon injury.

"The procedure was carried out by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, under the supervision of the Club’s medical services, in Turku, Finland.

"His return to competition will be decided by his recovery."

