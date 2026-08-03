Barcelona confirm 'not for sale' transfer stance on Ferran Torres

Barcelona are ready to fight for Ferran Torres following his 2026 FIFA World Cup heroics with Spain.

Torres' extra time goal off the bench secured victory over defending champions Argentina, as Luis de la Fuente's team edged out a 1-0 triumph, to claim a second world crown in their history.

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Following the trophy lift, Torres has snice headed off on a summer break, and he's due back for preseason training on August 10th ahead of key contract talks in Catalonia.

The 26-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions last season, as part of back-to-back LaLiga title wins, and he's tipped to fill the slot vacated by Robert Lewandowski's exit in Hansi Flick's team in 2026/27.

PSG are rumoured to be tracking the ex-Manchester City forward - and can open free transfer talks at the start of 2027 - as he's now into the final year of his Barcelona deal.

Barca are restricted in terms of their salary offer compared to what PSG can put forward and no formal agreement is expected until September.

As per the latest from Diario AS, Torres has been assured of his place, and he wants to sign a new contract, so Barca will not listen to transfer offers on hm.

The delay until September allows Barca to register all new signings before the transfer deadline and final accounting date, with a renewal moved into next year's books, as they are required to pay Manchester City £8M as per their previous agreement with the Premier League side