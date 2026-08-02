Flick says Adeyemi's debut was "not that good" and "he has more potential to show"

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has spoken on Karim Adeyemi's first game against Birmingham City.

Barcelona drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in Friday night's pre-season friendly in England in what was a tough test for the Spanish giants ahead of the new campaign.

Advertisement Advertisement

The La Liga side will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End on Monday, a game where Adeyemi will seek to up his game.

Summer signing Adeyemi’s contribution to the clash was promising at times but Flick believes the former Borussia Dortmund star fell short of what he expects from him in a Barcelona shirt.

"Karim, some things he did were not that good," the German manager said. "I think he has more potential to show, but he is still in the first week of training so that's normal.

"I've seen a better Karim in training with his speed and finishing, but he has a lot of potential and can give us a lot.”

Flick happy with Barcelona's youngsters

On his team’s performance: "I think we played well, Birmingham have a strong team, they start the season with a cup match, and we have a young team. What I have seen today is what I see in training," Flick remarked.

“He did, however, identify areas for technical improvement, noting: "Maybe in some situation there was a lack of confidence with the ball, playing more between the lines. We also made some mistakes in our build-up play. But overall, I'm happy."

Alongside Adeyemi’s arrival, Barcelona are still reportedly seeking to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez who is keen on the move. This may worry Adeyemi as he aims to improve his performances before the side kick off their campaign against Elche.