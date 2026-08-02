Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Flick says Adeyemi's debut was "not that good" and "he has more potential to show"

Flick says Adeyemi's debut was "not that good" and "he has more potential to show"
Flick says Adeyemi's debut was "not that good" and "he has more potential to show"REUTERS

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has spoken on Karim Adeyemi's first game against Birmingham City.

Barcelona drew 2-2 with Birmingham City in Friday night's pre-season friendly in England in what was a tough test for the Spanish giants ahead of the new campaign. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The La Liga side will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston North End on Monday, a game where Adeyemi will seek to up his game. 

Summer signing Adeyemi’s contribution to the clash was promising at times but Flick believes the former Borussia Dortmund star fell short of what he expects from him in a Barcelona shirt. 

"Karim, some things he did were not that good," the German manager said. "I think he has more potential to show, but he is still in the first week of training so that's normal. 

 "I've seen a better Karim in training with his speed and finishing, but he has a lot of potential and can give us a lot.” 

Flick happy with Barcelona's youngsters

On his team’s performance: "I think we played well, Birmingham have a strong team, they start the season with a cup match, and we have a young team. What I have seen today is what I see in training," Flick remarked.  

“He did, however, identify areas for technical improvement, noting: "Maybe in some situation there was a lack of confidence with the ball, playing more between the lines. We also made some mistakes in our build-up play. But overall, I'm happy." 

Alongside Adeyemi’s arrival, Barcelona are still reportedly seeking to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez who is keen on the move. This may worry Adeyemi as he aims to improve his performances before the side kick off their campaign against Elche. 

Mentions
Karim AdeyemiBirminghamBarcelonaPrestonDortmundLaLigaChampionshipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Birmingham City edge Barcelona on penalties in pre-season thriller

Why Barcelona are now under investigation for chasing Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Atletico Madrid file complaint to FIFA over Barcelona's Julian Alvarez approach