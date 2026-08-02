Vinicius Jr's agency responds as Real Madrid future faces doubt

Vinicius Junior’s representatives have criticised recent media coverage surrounding the Real Madrid forward, describing some reports as “unprofessional” and expressing frustration with the speculation.

Roc Nation Sports International, the agency representing the Brazilian, issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday amid growing transfer rumours surrounding the 26-year-old.

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The statement did not identify specific reports, but comes as speculation over Vinicius’ future at the Santiago Bernabeu intensifies.

"Roc Nation Sports International and our entire team cannot stand idle when unprofessional and uninformed media publish fake and damaging information for attention-seeking purposes," Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International wrote on Instagram.

"This is especially unacceptable when it personally targets our clients without any foundation. It is disruptive, harmful and libellous. Media outlets and journalists need to hold themselves more accountable."

The winger is approaching the final stage of his current contract, with negotiations over a possible extension reportedly facing difficulties.

The uncertainty has attracted interest from Arsenal, who are believed to be monitoring the situation closely. The Gunners could reportedly be willing to adjust their wage structure and utilise image-rights opportunities to strengthen their chances of signing one of football’s biggest stars.