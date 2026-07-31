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Barcelona sign Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge

Barcelona sign Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge
Barcelona sign Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu from Club BruggeDavid Catry, sportpix / Alamy / Profimedia

Barcelona and Club Brugge KV have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jesse Bisiwu, who signs up to be a blaugrana until 30 June 2031.

The player will be presented officially at the Club offices in the near future. 

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With Bisiwu's arrival, the Spanish topflight side has gained a winger with a great future ahead of him due to his pace, strength and dribbling ability. 

Born in Belgium on 22 January 2008, the winger has been an ever-present in the Belgium international youth teams. 

Bisiwu's name first came to attention in the 2025 European U17 Championships when the winger was named in the Best XI of the tournament after reaching the semi-finals with Belgium. 

He started his career at Lovaina and in 2020 moved to Club Brugge, where in the last two seasons he made 14 appearances, scoring three goals in the UEFA Youth League. 

In 2023, at the age of just 15, he made his debut with Club NXT, the Club Brugge B team in the Belgian Second Division. 

Bisiwu made 36 appearances for the team before making the leap to join Barca at the age of 18, adding his name to those of Vermaelen and Goyvaerts as Belgian first team blaugranes. 

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Football transfersJesse BisiwuClub BruggeBarcelonaLaLiga

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