Diomande move to Real Madrid certain as he is not included in RB Leipzig's preseason squad

Diomande move to Real Madrid certain as he is not included in RB Leipziig preseason squad

Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid looks certain this summer as he is left out of RB Leipzig's preseason line up.

Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Diomande, leaving the door wide open for Los Blancos to swoop in for the 19 year old.

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Madrid, who have already had a £85.4m (€100m) bid rejected for the teenager, have put all their resources into bringing in the talented winger who looks certain to make a switch to La Liga.

The Spanish giants will pay more than £100m for Diomande - making him a new record sale for RB Leipzig and he is expected to also become a new record signing for Real Madrid.

Now, RB Leipzig face SC Verl, the 3. Liga side and have no included Diomande in the starting line up or the squad overall as he misses out on the side completely.

Diomande is able to play on both wings but will be Madrid’s new right winger in a time when Vinicius Jr’s future is up in the air as his links continue to grow with Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Brazilian international, 26, has entered the final year of his contract and if an agreement cannot be found on a new deal he may speak with Arsenal in January and agree a free move which would go ahead next summer.

Jose Mourinho's side have been active in this window as Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella have all been snapped up by the legendary manager who is pulling all the strings to make Diomande happen.