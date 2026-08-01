Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Diomande move to Real Madrid certain as he is not included in RB Leipzig's preseason squad

Diomande move to Real Madrid certain as he is not included in RB Leipziig preseason squad
Diomande move to Real Madrid certain as he is not included in RB Leipziig preseason squadSports Press Photo / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Yan Diomande's move to Real Madrid looks certain this summer as he is left out of RB Leipzig's preseason line up.

Paris Saint-Germain have pulled out of the race to sign RB Leipzig forward Diomande, leaving the door wide open for Los Blancos to swoop in for the 19 year old. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Madrid, who have already had a £85.4m (€100m) bid rejected for the teenager, have put all their resources into bringing in the talented winger who looks certain to make a switch to La Liga. 

The Spanish giants will pay more than £100m for Diomande - making him a new record sale for RB Leipzig and he is expected to also become a new record signing for Real Madrid. 

Now, RB Leipzig face SC Verl, the 3. Liga side and have no included Diomande in the starting line up or the squad overall as he misses out on the side completely. 

Diomande is able to play on both wings but will be Madrid’s new right winger in a time when Vinicius Jr’s future is up in the air as his links continue to grow with Premier League champions Arsenal

The Brazilian international, 26, has entered the final year of his contract and if an agreement cannot be found on a new deal he may speak with Arsenal in January and agree a free move which would go ahead next summer. 

Jose Mourinho's side have been active in this window as Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella have all been snapped up by the legendary manager who is pulling all the strings to make Diomande happen. 

Mentions
Yan DiomandeRB LeipzigReal MadridPSGLaLigaBundesligaFootball transfers

Related Articles

PSG revive Diomande link as Liverpool close in on Bradley Barcola

Real Madrid reportedly in negotiations with RB Leipzig over snapping up Yan Diomande

Diomande "ready to undergo his medical" at Real Madrid but has no "green light" to travel