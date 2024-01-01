Tribal Football
Barcelona confirm injury for Yamal
Barcelona have confirmed a thigh strain for Lamine Yamal.

The winger was released by Spain yesterday after ending the Nations League win against Denmark limping.

An "overload" was detected by Spain's medical staff, which has since been confirmed by their Barca counterparts.

Barca announced today: "The tests carried out this morning on Lamine Yamal have confirmed that he has an overload in the hamstring of his left thigh. The time of his return to training will depend on his progress."

Yamal is expected to miss the weekend clash with Sevilla, but will be available the following week.

