Spain coach De la Fuente: Barcelona teen Yamal learning to handle rough stuff

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente says Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is learning to handle the rough stuff.

Spain defeated Denmark in their Nations League tie last night, with Yamal targeted during the 1-0 win.

De la Fuente said: "He had an exceptional attitude, creating a lot of imbalance on the wing. He has that special talent. Kick him... I had a teammate who would say to those who complained: what do you want them to give you, kisses? The rival uses his weapons to the limits of the rules.

"You have to be as tough as the rules allow. That's why there's a referee who sets the limit. With young players of this talent, it's about intimidating, looking for contact. It's a bit like the law of football. The referee has to protect these talented players.

"But Lamine has to get used to that. Maybe in some situations you have to take the ball away earlier, but that's football. I would love for this to be a bed of roses, Flower Power, but this is how this sport is."