Spain coach De la Fuente: Barcelona whiz Yamal touched by magic wand of God

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has hailed the talent of Lamine Yamal.

The Barcelona teen is set to start for Spain in their Nations League clash with Denmark today.

Advertisement Advertisement

De la Fuente said: “Lamine represents something different in the national team’s game.

“When you see he has that touch, I say he is touched by the magic wand of God, he is different. These are players who, at 17 years old, are nothing like a boy of his age.

“He is much more mature, with a very important degree of responsibility, who interprets and accepts any proposal and situation you give to him, he is brilliant.”