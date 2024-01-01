Barcelona concerned about Yamal's "excessive prominence"

Barcelona management have concerns about the growing publicity around Lamine Yamal.

Barca chiefs believe it is now becoming excessive and want to see Yamal's exposure in the media toned down.

Reporter Emilio Pérez de Rozas said on Radio Marca: "They are seriously concerned about his excessive prominence and that the boy cannot control what happens to him. I understand that there are people in Barcelona who are concerned that the situation does not overwhelm the boy.

"We are talking about a boy who has experienced things that have not happened to anyone in the last ten months. There are people inside and outside the club who are paying attention to this matter.

"This also has to do with Lamine Yamal's new agent, because if he were to continue with the old one, these people would be extremely calm because Mr. Iván de la Peña would be controlling this. Right now, it is in the hands of Jorge Mendes, with the help of FC Barcelona."