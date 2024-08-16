Barcelona whiz Yamal: Important for me to ignore Messi comparison

Barcelona whiz Lamine Yamal admits playing on the streets as a youngster helped him prepare for the pro game.

Yamal was nominated for the Ballon d'Or and Kopa Trophy this week.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled: "Playing on the street took away my fear of playing with older people. I was 11 or 12 years old and my rivals were 20. That made me lose my fear, enjoy and be able to play against anyone.

"I am a boy, I do like to be at a higher level, as I happened in cadets, because I do not like to relax or go overboard. I like it whenever it's more difficult. I prefer to just play, to play everything and not have it easy."

On comparisons with Lionel Messi, Yamal also said: "The most important thing is not to notice. Compared to the best in history means you are doing things right. It doesn't bother me, but I'm trying to be me. The most important thing is to have a legacy."