Barcelona coach Flick: Young players fought hard for Man City draw

Barcelona coach Flick: Young players fought hard for Man City drawLaLiga
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was satisfied with their 2-2 draw against Manchester City yesterday.

Flick played a youthful line-up for the preseason friendly.

He said,  "I am very happy, we have seen great things. 

"We have played against a great team with fantastic players. I am very happy. We defended as a team and we also attacked as a team.

"I'm proud of the young players.

"It's a team. If they play hard, that's what we want. We want to be a team that fights. There are situations in which they have fought, they have worked and they have wanted to work for the team. It is fantastic, especially for the young people. We were a tough team, against a big team, and we competed."

