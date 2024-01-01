Man City boss Guardiola: Barcelona midfielder Bernal was extraordinary

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he was impressed by Barcelona's youngsters yesterday.

The US friendly finished 2-2, with Barca winning the shootout.

Advertisement Advertisement

Guardiola later talked enthusiastically about Barca's youngsters: "I liked them a lot. The season is long, but I liked them. The positional play is extraordinary, the wingers act as extremes, the interiors arrive from deep, the full-backs attack the space..."

On midfielder Marc Bernal, he added: "I found him extraordinary, how he controls, how he plays.

"But everyone has played incredible, they do things very well, they know when to run, when to press, when to anticipate. I wish them all the best.

"At City or Barcelona there are no trials. You have to win every day. It is the demand that you have to assume from day one if you are at this level."