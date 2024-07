Barcelona make offer for Man City wing-back Cancelo

Barcelona have made an offer for Manchester City wing-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international spent last season on-loan at Barca and the Catalans have been eager to find agreement over a new deal.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Daily Star says Barcelona are making a loan bid for Cancelo - which includes a mandatory purchase option next summer.

They're offering £7m for a loan fee with a permanent option worth £18m.

Cancelo's contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2027.