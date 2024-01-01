Guardiola reveals Haaland "is not comfortable" after Barcelona game

Erling Haaland was substituted at half-time in Manchester City's friendly with Barcelona in which the sides drew 2-2 then went to penalties where Barcelona won 4-1.

Pep Guardiola is concerned about his star striker after he picked up a muscle injury ahead of the new season.

Haaland has been substituted at half time of their last two friendlies against AC Milan and Barcelona due to an ongoing muscle tear which could mean the forward misses the start of the season.

In just over a week City play in the Community Shield against their biggest rivals Manchester United before kicking off their Premier League title defence at Chelsea.

Without Haaland these games will be tough especially after Julian Alvarez stated that he wanted to leave the club this summer meaning City could be without a striker in what is a huge season for the club.

Guardiola spoke about his injury:

“Erling is not comfortable. We don't want to take risks. But sooner or later he has to take a step with training and minutes.”

“The season is there, around the corner. He has niggles, muscular, we don't want to take a risk and lose him for three weeks or a month. That would be a problem.”

“He didn't feel good and that's why he didn't play the second half.” Guardiola added.

“Sixty-seventy per cent of the squad are on holiday. That's why we need the players. At the same time, we have alternatives, Oscar makes an incredible job again. We're pleased with many things.”